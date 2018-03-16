Heat's Josh Richardson: Upgraded to questionable
Richardson (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Originally listed as doubtful, it appeared unlikely Richardson would see the floor Friday. However, he's progressed better than expected -- now a 50/50 shot to lace up. If he ends up still missing the game, Luke Babbitt could pick up a second straight start, with guys like Justise Winslow and Wayne Ellington benefiting off the pine. If Richardson does take the floor, it's possible he would be under some sort of minutes restriction.
