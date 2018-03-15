Heat's Josh Richardson: Will not play Wednesday

Richardson (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Kings, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Richardson saw just 16 minutes for the Heat in their last game as he struggled to play through soreness in his left foot. With Richardson out, Wayne Ellington, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder will all likely see a larger workload. The Heat's next game is Friday against the Lakers, and Richardson should be considered questionable for that contest at this time.