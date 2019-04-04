Heat's Josh Richardson: Will not return Wednesday

Richardson will not return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics after leaving with a left leg injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, with more information likely to come out following Wednesday's action. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. If he is forced to miss more time, Rodney McGruder and Dwyane Wade could see larger roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...