Heat's Josh Richardson: Will not return Wednesday
Richardson will not return to Wednesday's game against the Celtics after leaving with a left leg injury.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, with more information likely to come out following Wednesday's action. For now, he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. If he is forced to miss more time, Rodney McGruder and Dwyane Wade could see larger roles.
