Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play Monday
Richardson (shoulder) will play in Monday's game with the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After missing Saturday's game against the Clippers with shoulder inflammation, Richardson will play and presumably start Monday against the lakers. Although he's struggled of late, scoring just 14 points in his past two appearances, Richardson is still a solid fantasy option, averaging 19.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 35.2 minutes per game this year.
