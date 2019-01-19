Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play Saturday

Richardson (illness) will play Saturday against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Despite missing Friday's game against Detroit and recently being downgraded to questionable, Richardson will give it a go Saturday. He'll likely return to his role in the starting lineup and approach his averages of 17.7 points, 4.0 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 34.6 minutes.

