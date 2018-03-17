Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play vs. Lakers

Richardson (foot) will take the court Friday against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson felt good during warm ups and will be healthy enough to contribute Friday versus the Lakers -- he'll be in the starting lineup, although it's unclear if his minutes will be restricted. The 24-year-old forward is averaging 13.1 points and 3.3 rebounds through 68 games this season and has the ability to provide the Heat with a spark on both ends of the court.