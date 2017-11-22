Heat's Josh Richardson: Will play Wednesday vs. Celtics
Richardson (eye) will play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Pacers after being poked in the eye, but has since been cleared of any further damage. He should take on his normal role in the starting lineup and is in no danger of being limited at all. Richardson has shot just 2-for-12 from the three-point line over the last two games, so he'll look to show some improvement in that area going into Wednesday's contest.
