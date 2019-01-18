Heat's Josh Richardson: Won't play Friday
Richardson (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Detroit.
Richardson was previously listed as questionable earlier in the day, and he's evidently not feeling well enough to give it a go. With Richardson on the shelf for at least one game, Tyler Johnson figure to enter the starting lineup at shooting guard.
