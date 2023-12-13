Richardson (head) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson was unable to participate in Miami's morning shootaround Wednesday due to a headache, and he'll be unable to suit up against the Hornets. Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson are candidates to see increased run in the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Exits with knee contusion•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops 19 off bench•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Back to bench•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Top distributor in 20-point game•