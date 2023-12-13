Richardson (head) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson was unable to participate in Miami's morning shootaround Wednesday due to a headache, and he'll be unable to suit up against the Hornets. Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez and Duncan Robinson are candidates to see increased run in the first half of a back-to-back set Wednesday.