Heat's Josh Richardson: Won't suit up Monday
RotoWire Staff
Richardson (heel) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.
Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to the right-heel injury, and there's no clear timetable for his return to game action. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against Golden State.
