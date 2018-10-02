Heat's Josh Richardson: Won't take court Tuesday
Richardson (quadriceps) won't play Tuesday against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson will miss his second straight preseason contest due to a thigh bruise. The injury doesn't appear severe and the Heat are likely holding him out as a precaution, given there's no need to rush him back for a preseason game. Richardson's next chance to return will come Friday against Washington.
