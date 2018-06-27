Heat's Justin Tillman: To lace up for summer league

Tillman will join the Heat for summer league, Anthony Chiang of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Tillman went unselected in the 2018 NBA Draft following a four-year stint at VCU. Last year, he started all 33 of his appearances, averaging 18.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.0 block while shooting 55.7 percent from the field. He also expanded his range during his senior campaign, shooting a fair 27-of-82 (32.9 percent) from three despite taking a total of three shots from beyond the arc prior to 2017-18.