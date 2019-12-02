Heat's Justise Winslow: Accepting of bench role

Winslow has come off the bench in all three games since returning from a concussion, and he's embraced the new role, The Athletic reports. "I'm just happy to be out there," Winslow said after Sunday's win over the Nets. "Coach is giving me an opportunity. I'm getting in. There are guys on our team that aren't getting in and if they are, they're getting in for one minute, two minutes. Coach is giving me an opportunity. Whether it is 10 minutes, 20 minutes, I've just got to make a difference."

Winslow began the season as the Heat's starting point guard, playing big minutes early on and reaching the 20-point plateau in two of his first three games. Then, a back injury caused him to miss two games, and a concussion subsequently knocked him out for nearly three weeks in November. Now back in the mix, Winslow has averaged 30.0 minutes off the bench in his last three games, though he's still shaking off some rust, as he's hitting just 35.7 percent of his field goals, including 11.1 percent of his threes (1-9 3PT). At some point, Winslow could rejoin the Heat's starting unit, but for now he appears content to embrace whatever role coach Erik Spoelstra assigns him. After Sunday's game, Spoelstra praised Winslow's all-around contributions. "He did about 20 different things in the second half to impose his will on the game, and the clutch free throws just sealed it," Spoelstra said. "He did a lot of things that just don't show up in the box score defensively. When they were really exposing us off the dribble in the first half, Justise was able to kind of shut that down, and when they were trying to take on mismatches, he was able to blow those up and switch out."