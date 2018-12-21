Heat's Justise Winslow: Active but won't play
Winslow (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Houston.
Winslow is listed as active, although Miami will keep him on the sideline due to an ankle injury. His next chance to return will come Saturday against the Bucks.
