Heat's Justise Winslow: Active Friday
Winslow (calf) will be available to play Friday against the Grizzlies.
As expected, Winslow has been cleared to take the court in Memphis after being listed as probable. He's averaging 15.9 points along with 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists over his last seven contests, despite serving primarily in a bench role.
