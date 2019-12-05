Heat's Justise Winslow: Added to injury report

Winslow is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a strained lower back.

Winslow's back started acting up after he played a combined 66 minutes during Miami's back-to-back set earlier in the week. He missed a couple of games earlier in the season due to a back issue, so the Heat figure to evaluate the 23-year-old carefully before clearing him to play. Winslow's status should clear up closer to tip-off.