Heat's Justise Winslow: Added to injury report
Winslow is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a strained lower back.
Winslow's back started acting up after he played a combined 66 minutes during Miami's back-to-back set earlier in the week. He missed a couple of games earlier in the season due to a back issue, so the Heat figure to evaluate the 23-year-old carefully before clearing him to play. Winslow's status should clear up closer to tip-off.
