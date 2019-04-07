Heat's Justise Winslow: All-around effort Sunday
Winslow contributed 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Sunday's 117-109 loss to the Raptors.
Winslow did a little bit of everything in the overtime loss, however he is just 12-for-33 in his last two games shooting. While he picks up the slack in other ways, his offensive inefficiencies have undoubtedly cost the Heat possessions, and in critical games near the end of the season, it makes a big difference.
