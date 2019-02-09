Heat's Justise Winslow: Another rough shooting game

Winslow tallied five points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one rejection in 31 minutes Friday in the Heat's 102-96 loss to the Kings.

Winslow's solid output in the rebounds and assists categories probably weren't enough to offset what was another miserable shooting performance for the Heat's starting point guard. Since erupting for 27 points on 11-for-18 shooting Jan. 25 in Cleveland, Winslow has converted only 32.4 percent of his buckets and has gone 5-for-10 from the free-throw line over the past six games. The efficiency is enough of an issue that fantasy managers looking to make up ground in field-goal percentage probably can't start Winslow on a weekly basis with much confidence.