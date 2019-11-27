Heat's Justise Winslow: Available off bench Wednesday
Winslow (concussion) will come off the bench and have his minutes monitored Wednesday at Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Winslow was expected to be available after being listed as probable, but the Heat will still play it safe after he missed the last nine games due to the concussion. It doesn't sound as though the 23-year-old has a specific minutes restriction, but he seems unlikely to reach 36.2 minutes he averaged through his first five games of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.