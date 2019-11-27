Heat's Justise Winslow: Available off bench Wednesday

Winslow (concussion) will come off the bench and have his minutes monitored Wednesday at Houston, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Winslow was expected to be available after being listed as probable, but the Heat will still play it safe after he missed the last nine games due to the concussion. It doesn't sound as though the 23-year-old has a specific minutes restriction, but he seems unlikely to reach 36.2 minutes he averaged through his first five games of the season.