Heat's Justise Winslow: Back at practice Tuesday
Winslow (back) took part in Tuesday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow hasn't seen any game action since Dec. 4 against Boston due to a back bruise, but it's a positive sign to see him back at practice. According to Chiang, the expectation is that Winslow will be available for Wednesday's matchup with the Pacers, though the team has officially deemed him questionable. Look for an update on the forward's status following morning shootaround.
