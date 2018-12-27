Heat's Justise Winslow: Back-to-back 20-point performances

Winslow tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 106-104 loss to the Raptors.

Coach Erik Spoelstra anointed Winslow as the Heat's starting point guard prior to the contest, but that wasn't especially noteworthy with the 22-year-old already having served as the primary replacement for Goran Dragic (knee) for nearly a month. Nonetheless, Winslow bolstered his claim to top spot on the depth chart with his second 20-plus-point performance in a row. Given that Winslow failed to crack double digits in the scoring column over the prior four contests and remains an inefficient shooter from the floor (41.5 percent for the season, 41.1 percent career), there will likely be some volatility to his point production. That said, he should provide some consistently useful assist totals while working as the Heat's main ballhandler.