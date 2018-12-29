Heat's Justise Winslow: Big double-double in win
Winsow scored a game-high 24 points (11-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 118-94 win over the Cavaliers.
Aside from his struggles from three-point range, Winslow was able to put together another strong performance, scoring at least 20 points for the third straight game while grabbing his third double-double of the season. The fourth-year wing, currently filling in as the starting point guard, has yet to put everything together, but if his skills are starting to catch up to his athleticism he could be headed for a breakout, and a major role on the Heat even after Goran Dragic returns from his knee surgery in 2019.
