Heat's Justise Winslow: Bounces back in narrow loss

Winslow pitched in 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 29 minutes in the Heat's 120-118 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Although it was certainly a disappointing night from a team perspective, Winslow enjoyed an individual resurgence via his performance. The 22-year-old had shot just an unsightly 18.2 percent versus the Kings on Friday night, a performance that included a blanking from three-point range on four attempts. Prior to that contest, he'd failed to hit 40.0 percent in four straight games as well, so Sunday's welcome accuracy led to his best scoring total since Jan. 25.