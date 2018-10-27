Heat's Justise Winslow: Cleared to play Saturday

Winslow (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Winslow will take the floor Saturday. He's been nursing a right hamstring issue, but will finally make his 2018-19 debut. It's possible coach Erik Spoelstra will ease him back into action, so deploying Winslow in DFS is a risky endeavor.

More News
Our Latest Stories