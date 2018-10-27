Heat's Justise Winslow: Cleared to play Saturday
Winslow (hamstring) will play Saturday against the Trail Blazers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Winslow will take the floor Saturday. He's been nursing a right hamstring issue, but will finally make his 2018-19 debut. It's possible coach Erik Spoelstra will ease him back into action, so deploying Winslow in DFS is a risky endeavor.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable for Saturday's contest•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be available vs. Knicks•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected to play vs. Knicks•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Still limited Monday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Remains out Saturday•
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...