Heat's Justise Winslow: Cleared to play Wednesday

Winslow (illness) will play during Wednesday's contest against the Rockets, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow, initially a game-time call, has been cleared to play Wednesday. With Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) ruled out and Wayne Ellington (shoulder) doubtful, Winslow could see an expanded role. In the 21 games where he's seen at least 24 minutes, Winslow averages 7.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and a combined 1.2 steals/blocks.