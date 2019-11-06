Heat's Justise Winslow: Cleared to play

Winslow (back) will be available Tuesday against the Nuggets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Following a two-game absence due to back soreness, Winslow will make his return Tuesday. He's averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.8 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories