Heat's Justise Winslow: Cold from field in win
Winslow supplied 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in the Heat's 118-108 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.
Winslow still managed to churn out a respectable stat line, but what is progressively turning into an extended shooting funk persisted. The fourth-year pro has now shot under 40.0 percent in four straight games, and he's just 2-for-11 from three-point range over his last pair of contests. Luckily for fantasy owners, Winslow continues to offer steady production in rebounds and assists, and he's actually hit double digits in the scoring column in six of his last seven contests overall despite the struggles from the field. The good news is that Winslow remains locked into the starting point guard role for the foreseeable future while Goran Dragic (knee) is sidelined, which should give him ample ball-handling opportunities with which to continue offering solid across-the-board numbers.
