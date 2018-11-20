Heat's Justise Winslow: Coming off bench Tuesday
Winslow will come off the bench Tuesday against the Nets.
Coach Erik Spoelstra will opt to start Derrick Jones Jr. at power forward Tuesday. Despite the demotion, Winslow should still be expected to see at least 20 minutes, as he's dipped below that mark only once this season (during his season debut). Over the past four outings, Winslow is averaging 5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 25.8 minutes.
