Heat's Justise Winslow: Continues strong play in victory
Winslow finished with 21 points (7-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 39 minutes during Saturday's 121-98 victory over the Clippers.
Winslow continued to push for standard league relevance Saturday, putting up another strong performance. The Heat were without a number of players which allowed Winslow to see a heap of playing time. He has now played in excess of 30 minutes in four straight games and is certainly trending in the right direction. It is hard to get a full read on the situation, given the injuries, but if you have a spare roster spot, Winslow is worth a look as a speculative add.
