Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes 14 points in loss
Winslow amassed 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes Tuesday against the Magic.
Winslow led the Heat in scoring Tuesday in a lopsided loss to the Magic. Winslow has been unable to parlay his 27.4 minutes per game into any significant statistical contributions and is averaging a modest 9.1 points and adding 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game on the season while shooting a distressing 35.8 percent from the field and 69.8 percent from three. Until he fixes his shot, Winslow can reasonably be dropped in all formats.
