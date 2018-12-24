Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes across board in win
Winslow recorded 22 points (9-12 Fg, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 30 minutes Sunday against the Magic.
Winslow had perhaps his best all-around game of the season, Sunday, shooting a blistering 75-percent from the field, and swiping a season-high four balls. The former Duke Blue Devil has the ability to produce in a variety of categories, but has struggled with health and and a very inconsistent shot throughout his career, making him a risky option for fantasy owners.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores just eight points in start•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will play Saturday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Active but won't play•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Officially questionable Thursday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Hopeful to play Thursday•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...