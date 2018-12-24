Heat's Justise Winslow: Contributes across board in win

Winslow recorded 22 points (9-12 Fg, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 30 minutes Sunday against the Magic.

Winslow had perhaps his best all-around game of the season, Sunday, shooting a blistering 75-percent from the field, and swiping a season-high four balls. The former Duke Blue Devil has the ability to produce in a variety of categories, but has struggled with health and and a very inconsistent shot throughout his career, making him a risky option for fantasy owners.