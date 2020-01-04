Heat's Justise Winslow: Could return Sunday
Winslow (back) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
A bruised back has kept Winslow out since Dec. 6. More information on his possible return may emerge following the Heat's morning shootaround or the team's pregame activities.
