Heat's Justise Winslow: Dishes 12 dimes in 28 minutes
Winslow went for seven points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, and three steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 107-98 win over the Magic.
Winslow had himself a night, surpassing his career high in assists, albeit in a preseason tilt. It's fairly clear that despite the acquisition of Jimmy Butler, Winslow will still have plenty of on-ball responsibility offensively.
