Heat's Justise Winslow: Dishes out season-high 10 dimes
Winslow scored 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and registered three rebounds along with 10 assists over 31 minutes Friday against Washington.
Winslow notched his second double-double over the last four games, and his 10 assists set a new season-best for the 22-year-old Duke product. Although his scoring output typically isn't overly impressive, he's posted solid all-around lines across his preceding five contests, averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Winslow should continue to draw starts at point guard moving forward, especially considering Goran Dragic is out for the next couple of months due to knee surgery.
