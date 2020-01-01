Heat's Justise Winslow: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Winslow (back) did not practice Wednesday and remains without a timetable for a return, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
A back injury has prevented Winslow from taking the court since early December, and it's unclear when he may return. More information on his condition may emerge once he hits various milestones in his recovery. But considering he still isn't able to practice, it doesn't seem like he's particularly close to a return.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...