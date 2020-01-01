Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Winslow (back) did not practice Wednesday and remains without a timetable for a return, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

A back injury has prevented Winslow from taking the court since early December, and it's unclear when he may return. More information on his condition may emerge once he hits various milestones in his recovery. But considering he still isn't able to practice, it doesn't seem like he's particularly close to a return.

