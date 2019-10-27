Heat's Justise Winslow: Double-double in OT win
Winslow scored 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 131-126 overtime win over the Bucks.
The 23-year-old couldn't find his shot, but Winslow still came through with his first double-double of the season. The Heat are counting on him to take another step forward after he set career highs in a number of categories in 2018-19, and while Winslow may never be the most consistent player, he's capable of making across-the-board fantasy contributions on any given night.
