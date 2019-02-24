Heat's Justise Winslow: Doubtful for Monday

Winslow (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow is battling left knee soreness that cropped up Thursday and kept him sidelined Saturday against the Pistons. The Heat could be in rough shape Monday with James Johnson (shoulder) and Rodney McGruder (knee) also doubtful. Dwyane Wade, Derrick Jones and Kelly Olynyk would likely see increased minutes if all three are unable to play.