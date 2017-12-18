Heat's Justise Winslow: Doubtful for Monday

Winslow (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Hawks.

Though Winslow was cleared to travel with the Heat for their two-game road trip, it looks like the left knee strain he suffered last week will keep him sidelined for a third consecutive contest. Winslow's likely absence Monday would loom larger than normal after it was revealed a day earlier that fellow forward James Johnson (ankle) sidelined for at least the next week. In the event Johnson and Winslow are both unavailable Monday, the Heat could deploy Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo together in the frontcourt more frequently. Jordan Mickey would also pick up more run.