Heat's Justise Winslow: Efficient final line
Winslow registered 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes Monday against the Hawks.
Winslow put together a double-digit scoring total for the fourth straight game and proved effective on the glass and on the defensive end of the court. It's worth noting that he's shooting a stellar 56.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three over the last four contests, and he'll aim to stay hot heading into Wednesday's clash with Charlotte.
