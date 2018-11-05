Heat's Justise Winslow: Entering starting lineup Monday

Winslow will start Monday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has essentially played his way into the lineup with a string of strong performances to open his season after he began the year on the shelf with an injury. Winslow had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists Saturday against Atlanta, and he'll replace Kelly Olynyk, who saw only 14 minutes Saturday.