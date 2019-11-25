Play

Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected back at practice Tuesday

Winslow (concussion) is expected to practice with the team Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has been sidelined since Nov. 5 due to a concussion, but he's slowly making his way back to full strength. He'll likely be ready to return upon completing a full practice without any issue, though it remains to be seen if that will happen Tuesday.

