Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected back at practice Tuesday
Winslow (concussion) is expected to practice with the team Tuesday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow has been sidelined since Nov. 5 due to a concussion, but he's slowly making his way back to full strength. He'll likely be ready to return upon completing a full practice without any issue, though it remains to be seen if that will happen Tuesday.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...