Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected back within one week

Winslow's MRI results on his injured left knee came back clean and he is expected to return within one week, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Given this timetable, Winslow is expected to miss the next four games for the Heat before potentially returning for next Friday's matchup with the Mavericks. With Winslow out, both Wayne Ellington and Tyler Johnson should be in line to see extended minutes off the bench, with Josh Richardson potentially taking on more minutes as a starter as well.