Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected to miss at least two more games
Winslow (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Nets, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he expects him to sit out Saturday against the Magic, as well, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Nets, and Spoelstra's comments suggest he's all but certain to miss Saturday's game in Orlando, as well. Assuming that's the case, Winslow will enter next week having missed the Heat's last nine contests.
