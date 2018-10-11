Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected to play Friday

Winslow (rest) is expected to play Friday against Atlanta, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow was given Wednesday's exhibition off for rest, but is off the injury report for Friday's preseason finale. He's averaging 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 27.2 minutes in preseason action.

