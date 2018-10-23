Heat's Justise Winslow: Expected to play vs. Knicks

Winslow (hamstring) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow made a limited return to practice Monday, and now it looks like he is finally ready to make his 2018-19 debut after missing the first three games of the season. With James Johnson (abdomen) still out, Winslow is expected to step into the starting power forward role for the Heat on Wednesday.