Heat's Justise Winslow: Expects to start season as a reserve
Winslow recently indicated that he expects to come off the bench to start the season, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.
After undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder back in January, Winslow has slowly worked himself back into game shape and has reportedly shed between 12-to-15 pounds. With Rodney McGruder set to miss at least the next three months with a stress fracture in his leg, Winslow appeared to be one of the top candidates to take his spot in the starting lineup, though Winslow himself now believes he'll start the year coming off the bench. "[Spoelstra] hasn't talked to anyone really about Rodney or who is going to start," Winslow said. "But my prediction is I'll probably be in the second unit just to start the season." If that is the case, that would likely mean some sort of three-guard lineup to start the year, with Josh Richardson being one of the top candidates to start. That being said, McGruder's absence still means more minutes are going to be available for Winslow, and he could eventually be promoted to the top unit with a strong start to the season in a bench role. Either way, look for Winslow to have a large workload right out of the gate.
