Heat's Justise Winslow: Fills box score in season opener

Winslow recorded 27 points (10-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 win over the Grizzlies.

Winslow finished one point shy of matching his career high in scoring while contributing across every statistical category. He likely won't have the chance to consistently put up such gaudy stat lines on nights when Jimmy Butler (personal) is in the lineup. Nevertheless, Winslow took control of this contest and could be on the verge of another big improvement after breaking out last year.