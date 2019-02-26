Heat's Justise Winslow: Gets some work in after practice

Winslow didn't take part in any drills during Tuesday's practice, but he was spotted getting some work in afterward, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow has already missed two straight games due to a left knee sprain, and the fact that he hasn't yet started to practice with the team is concerning. His status for Wednesday's matchup with Golden State is certainly in jeopardy at this juncture.