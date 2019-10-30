Heat's Justise Winslow: Goes cold from field

Winslow contributed two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals Tuesday in the Heat's 112-97 win over the Hawks.

With Jimmy Butler (personal) making his team debut after a three-game absence, Winslow sacrificed some usage as a result. For the first time all season, Winslow's usage rate was under the 20-percent mark, settling at 14.6 percent for the night. The 23-year-old should have plenty of useful performances left in him, but game-to-game consistency could be an issue due to his typically up-and-down shooting in addition to the presence of Butler.