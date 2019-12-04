Heat's Justise Winslow: Goes off with Goran Dragic out

Winslow finished with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 121-110 overtime win against the Raptors.

Winslow stepped up with Goran Dragic (groin) sidelined and picked up the slack as the primary creator off the bench. Winslow has reached double figures in scoring in seven of nine appearances this season, though his per-game averages are being propped up by his first three showings before Jimmy Butler debuted. Still, wiith Dragic expected to miss Wednesday's matchup versus the Celtics, Winslow can likely be expected to once again shoulder plenty of responsibility offensively.